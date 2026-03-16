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Maharashtra's Proposed Bill to Curb Forced Religious Conversions Sparks Debate

Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, introduced the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Bill 2026 to tackle illegal religious conversions via force or inducement. The bill proposes up to seven years of imprisonment for violators. Opposition members raised concerns over potential misuse and constitutional rights, while some parties support its intention to prevent coercion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-03-2026 23:20 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 23:20 IST
Maharashtra's Proposed Bill to Curb Forced Religious Conversions Sparks Debate
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis presented the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Bill 2026 to the legislative assembly on Monday, seeking to prevent forced religious conversions. Fadnavis emphasized that the bill targets actions carried out through coercion, fraud, or inducement, and not any specific religion.

Under the proposed legislation, individuals found guilty of unlawful conversions face up to seven years in prison and hefty fines. The bill attracted support from some parties, including Shiv Sena (UBT), despite concerns raised by opposition members about possible vigilantism and violations of constitutional rights.

Critics argued that the bill might infringe on individuals' rights to religious freedom and privacy, while supporters claimed it was a necessary step to maintain law and order. The bill's potential impact on marriages conducted solely for conversion and accusations of bias toward certain communities were key points of contention.

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