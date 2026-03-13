Police Personnel Faces Legal Action for Unauthorised Ammunition Storage
A police personnel in Meghalaya faces charges for keeping ammunition at his rented accommodation within a mosque compound in East Garo Hills. Live rounds were found during an inquiry into his belongings, leading to the registration of a case under the Arms Act. Authorities warn against spreading misinformation.
- Country:
- India
In a concerning development, the Meghalaya Police have taken legal action against one of their own after ammunition was discovered at his rented accommodation within a mosque compound in East Garo Hills.
The incident came to light following reports from locals that camouflage uniforms and bullets were found in the compound. An investigation revealed that a police personnel had left personal and official items, including uniforms and live rounds, at the location during his leave.
Authorities have seized the ammunition and emphasized the illegality of storing such items outside official armories. They have also issued a strong warning against spreading misinformation related to the case on social media platforms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress spreading misinformation even amid West Asia war situation: PM at Guwahati rally.
Mines in the Strait of Hormuz: A Misinformation Debacle
Tirumala laddu row: SC refuses to entertain plea seeking action against those spreading 'misinformation' through public statements, posters.
Congress Accuses Government of Misinformation Amid LPG Shortage
Morolong Urges Africa to Tackle Misinformation at TikTok Safer Internet Summit