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Hindu Deity Controversy Sparks Legal Action

Hazaribag MP Manish Jaiswal filed a police complaint against an individual for allegedly posting offensive content regarding Hindu deities on social media. The matter is under investigation by Lohsingha police, utilizing technical resources to trace the suspect's online activity and location.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 15-03-2026 21:58 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 21:58 IST
Hindu Deity Controversy Sparks Legal Action
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Hazaribag MP Manish Jaiswal has taken legal action against an individual accused of spreading offensive material about Hindu deities on social media. The police have registered the case at Lohsingha police station, invoking sections of both the BNS and the IT Act, according to official reports.

The incident comes as a sensitive reminder of the tensions surrounding religious sentiments and online platforms. Nishant Kerketta, the officer in charge of Lohsingha Police Station, confirmed the arrest and stated that an investigation is underway.

Authorities are employing technical means to track the accused's social media activity and determine his exact location. The case highlights the growing challenges faced by law enforcement in managing digital offenses related to religious content.

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