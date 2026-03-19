Turkey's Diplomatic Ballet: Fidan Urges Calm Amid Middle East Tensions
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan advised Iran against expanding its conflict with the U.S. and Israel into the Middle East, deeming Iran's actions against regional nations unacceptable. Speaking in Doha, he highlighted Israel's role in the conflict and stressed Turkey's mediation efforts between Washington and Tehran.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 19-03-2026 20:41 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 20:41 IST
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On Thursday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasized the need for restraint from Iran to prevent the escalation of conflict with the United States and Israel in the Middle East. Fidan described Iran's attacks on neighboring countries as unacceptable.
During a speech in Doha, Fidan identified Israel as the primary initiator of the current conflict but noted Iran's "historic responsibility" to avoid further regional aggression.
Fidan revealed that Turkey is engaging in talks with both Washington and Tehran to gauge their positions and maintained that Turkey's diplomatic efforts to quell the hostilities would persist.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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