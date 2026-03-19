Tragedy in Bawana: Gang Rivalry Suspected

A harrowing incident unfolded in Outer North Delhi's Bawana as a young boy was shot dead and his father severely injured. The attack, suspected to be a result of gang rivalry, saw a group of armed assailants storming into their residence and firing multiple rounds.

The authorities are expediting their investigation, with efforts focused on identifying and capturing those responsible. Senior officers, including Deputy Commissioner of Police Hareshwar Swami, have been actively overseeing the case. The area has been heavily cordoned off as police piece together the sequence of events.

Initial details suggest gang rivalry might be behind this violent act. However, the investigation is ongoing, and police urge residents to remain vigilant as they work to bring the culprits to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)