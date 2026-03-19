Sanitation Worker Arrested for Raping Mentally Ill Patient

In a shocking incident, a sanitation worker at the Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences in Saifai has been taken into custody for allegedly raping a 38-year-old mentally ill patient. The gravely concerning event unfolded following a medical examination that revealed the woman's pregnancy.

The investigation was set into motion when Dr. Arun Kumar Mishra, Head of the Psychiatry Department, lodged a formal complaint, prompting an in-depth police inquiry. The woman, who has been under treatment since mid-June, was found incapable of communication due to her mental condition.

The accused, identified as Ravindra from Lakhna town, had been working on a contractual basis at the hospital. Following his confession to the crime, he has been arrested under section 64(2) (Rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, affirming the serious nature of the crime committed.

(With inputs from agencies.)