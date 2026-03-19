IRS Officer's Bail Denied in High-Profile GST Bribery Case
The Allahabad High Court denied bail to IRS officer Prabha Bhandari in a Rs 1.5 crore GST bribery case. Despite her plea, citing pregnancy and no direct recovery, recorded evidence indicated involvement. The court emphasized expediting the trial, given her circumstances as a woman.
- Country:
- India
The Allahabad High Court has turned down the bail request of Indian Revenue Service officer Prabha Bhandari, involved in a significant bribery case linked to Goods and Services Tax (GST) enforcement. Bhandari, who held the position of CGST deputy commissioner in Jhansi, is implicated in a Rs 1.5 crore bribery allegation.
The court's Lucknow bench, led by Justice Rajeev Singh, based its decision on substantial evidence, including recorded conversations connecting Bhandari to the bribery dealings. The prosecution detailed the role of Bhandari and other officials in soliciting a bribe from businessmen to mitigate a GST evasion case, with the Central Bureau of Investigation recovering Rs 70 lakh from a co-accused.
Bhandari's defense highlighted her pregnancy and ongoing responsibilities as a mother, arguing no direct recovery implicated her. However, the CBI presented circumstantial and electronic evidence, including a WhatsApp call acknowledging the bribe. The court insisted on expediting the trial due to her gender but found the evidence insufficient for bail.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- IRS
- Prabha Bhandari
- bail
- GST
- corruption
- bribery
- Allahabad High Court
- CBI
- Jhansi
- CGST
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