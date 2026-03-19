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Nashik Zilla Parishad Officials Nabbed in Bribery Scandal

Two Nashik Zilla Parishad officials were arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000. The officials, Vaishali Thakare and Arun Dharankar, demanded the sum to clear a contractor's work bills. They were caught by the Anti Corruption Bureau in an operation under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 19-03-2026 20:40 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 20:40 IST
Nashik Zilla Parishad Officials Nabbed in Bribery Scandal
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  • India

Two senior officials of the Nashik Zilla Parishad have been apprehended by the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau on charges of bribery, an official report stated on Thursday.

The executive engineer, Vaishali Thakare, and senior assistant accountant, Arun Dharankar, allegedly sought Rs 50,000 from a contractor to clear work bills amounting to Rs 16.19 lakh, the official confirmed.

The officials were arrested in the old ZP building while receiving the bribe. They now face charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act, with further investigations underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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