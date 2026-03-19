Nashik Zilla Parishad Officials Nabbed in Bribery Scandal
Two Nashik Zilla Parishad officials were arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000. The officials, Vaishali Thakare and Arun Dharankar, demanded the sum to clear a contractor's work bills. They were caught by the Anti Corruption Bureau in an operation under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 19-03-2026 20:40 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 20:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Two senior officials of the Nashik Zilla Parishad have been apprehended by the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau on charges of bribery, an official report stated on Thursday.
The executive engineer, Vaishali Thakare, and senior assistant accountant, Arun Dharankar, allegedly sought Rs 50,000 from a contractor to clear work bills amounting to Rs 16.19 lakh, the official confirmed.
The officials were arrested in the old ZP building while receiving the bribe. They now face charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act, with further investigations underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Presses China for Action Beyond Fentanyl Arrests
Dutch Police Arrest Fifth Suspect in Rotterdam Synagogue Arson
Odisha Family Accused of Embezzling Rs 5.56 Crore in Government Funds Arrested
Sanitation Worker Arrested for Raping Mentally Ill Patient
Ukraine Seeks Clarity: Arrest of Nationals in India Stirs Diplomatic Tensions