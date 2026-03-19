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Apple Watch Patent Battle: A Legal Odyssey Unfolds

A U.S. trade tribunal ruled that Apple Watches don't infringe Masimo's patents, rejecting Masimo's import ban bid. Despite a federal ruling affirming a previous import block, Apple resumed importing redesigned watches. The case is part of ongoing legal disputes over patents and trade secrets between Apple and medical tech firm Masimo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2026 21:45 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 21:45 IST
Apple Watch Patent Battle: A Legal Odyssey Unfolds

In a significant development, a U.S. trade tribunal has ruled that Apple's current line of smartwatches do not infringe on patents held by medical technology company Masimo. This preliminary decision rejects Masimo's attempt to renew an import ban on Apple Watches.

Apple had modified its smartwatch designs to circumvent a 2023 import ban issued by the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC), with a judge now agreeing Apple's redesigned watches do not violate Masimo's patent rights related to blood-oxygen reading technology. The ITC's full commission will make a final decision on whether to uphold this ruling.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit upheld the tribunal's ruling that previously blocked Apple from importing watches infringing on Masimo's patents. However, Apple has been importing redesigned models and expressed satisfaction with the ITC decision, stating they will explore further review options regarding the Federal Circuit's ruling. Meanwhile, Masimo has filed a suit against U.S. Customs for approving Apple's redesigned watches, reflecting ongoing litigation between the tech giant and the Irvine-based medical firm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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