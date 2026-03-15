Tragic Witchcraft Accusation Leads to Death in West Bengal

In a tragic incident that underscores the persistence of witchcraft accusations, a 70-year-old woman, Churki Hembrom, was allegedly murdered in Birbhum district, West Bengal. Law enforcement officials revealed that the woman was attacked with a heavy object and a sharp weapon, leading to her immediate death.

Authorities confirmed the arrest of five individuals, including prime suspect Shibalal Kisku, who reportedly confessed to the crime. The gruesome event unfolded on Friday evening following a dispute in the Belia tribal settlement at Rampurhat.

In response to the incident, a senior police officer announced a bolstered presence in the village to maintain peace and prevent further violence. An investigation into the murder and its underlying causes is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)