Tragic Witchcraft Accusation Leads to Death in West Bengal
In West Bengal's Birbhum district, a 70-year-old tribal woman named Churki Hembrom was allegedly killed over witchcraft accusations. Police arrested five people, including the main suspect, Shibalal Kisku, and recovered the murder weapon. Authorities have increased security in the village to prevent unrest.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident that underscores the persistence of witchcraft accusations, a 70-year-old woman, Churki Hembrom, was allegedly murdered in Birbhum district, West Bengal. Law enforcement officials revealed that the woman was attacked with a heavy object and a sharp weapon, leading to her immediate death.
Authorities confirmed the arrest of five individuals, including prime suspect Shibalal Kisku, who reportedly confessed to the crime. The gruesome event unfolded on Friday evening following a dispute in the Belia tribal settlement at Rampurhat.
In response to the incident, a senior police officer announced a bolstered presence in the village to maintain peace and prevent further violence. An investigation into the murder and its underlying causes is ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)