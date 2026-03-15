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Compassionate Appointment: A Tribute to Fallen Photographer

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha provided an appointment letter on compassionate grounds to Shabeena Bashir, the wife of a Crime Branch photographer who died in a blast at Nowgam police station last year. The incident was part of a crackdown on white collar terror.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 15-03-2026 17:20 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 17:20 IST
Compassionate Appointment: A Tribute to Fallen Photographer
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In a solemn gesture, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha extended a compassionate appointment letter to Shabeena Bashir, whose husband, a Crime Branch photographer, was tragically killed in a blast at Nowgam police station last November.

The explosion claimed the lives of nine individuals and was linked to a crackdown on white collar terror, which involved the seizure of explosive materials and led to several arrests.

Governor Sinha assured the bereaved family of continuous support from the administration, highlighting the state's commitment to assisting the families of those who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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