Compassionate Appointment: A Tribute to Fallen Photographer

In a solemn gesture, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha extended a compassionate appointment letter to Shabeena Bashir, whose husband, a Crime Branch photographer, was tragically killed in a blast at Nowgam police station last November.

The explosion claimed the lives of nine individuals and was linked to a crackdown on white collar terror, which involved the seizure of explosive materials and led to several arrests.

Governor Sinha assured the bereaved family of continuous support from the administration, highlighting the state's commitment to assisting the families of those who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

(With inputs from agencies.)