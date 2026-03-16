Left Menu

Mithali Raj Celebrated with BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award, Pays Tribute to Influential Mentors

Mithali Raj, former captain of India’s women's cricket team, expresses gratitude to mentors, coaches, and teammates after receiving the BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award. She reflects on the evolution of women's cricket and praises the Indian team's recent successes, attributing her inspiration to cricket legends Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 11:58 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 11:58 IST
Mithali Raj Celebrated with BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award, Pays Tribute to Influential Mentors
Former India women's captain Mithali Raj (Photo: BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mithali Raj, the revered former captain of India's women's cricket team, was honored with the BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award for Women at the prestigious BCCI Naman Awards 2026. Raj seized the moment to acknowledge the invaluable contributions of mentors, coaches, and teammates who bolstered her remarkable career, emphasizing that this accolade is a tribute to all who supported her throughout her journey.

Reflecting on the broader landscape of Indian cricket, she praised the recent achievements of various teams, including men's and women's squads as well as age-group categories, noting India's prominence on the global stage. Raj expressed immense pride in witnessing the growth of Indian cricket, which she had long hoped to see flourish.

She highlighted the steady rise of women's cricket, crediting influential male cricket figures, including Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar, for their mentorship. Her career, spanning over two decades, saw Raj become the highest run-scorer in women's ODIs. Her leadership at two ICC Women's World Cup finals acted as a beacon for future generations. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Officebanao: Revolutionizing Commercial Interiors with Fresh Capital

Officebanao: Revolutionizing Commercial Interiors with Fresh Capital

 India
2
Assam's Healthcare Transformation: Amit Shah Unveils New Medical Projects Amidst Allegations

Assam's Healthcare Transformation: Amit Shah Unveils New Medical Projects Am...

 India
3
Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

 India
4
Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ADB’s Innovation Challenge Is Testing Technologies for Real-World Problems

China Eyes Smarter Tax Enforcement Through AI and Structured Risk Analysis

Namibia Launches Development Strategy to Boost Jobs, Skills and Infrastructure

New Cooling Strategy Helps MENA Countries Balance Rising Heat and Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026