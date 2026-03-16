Mithali Raj Celebrated with BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award, Pays Tribute to Influential Mentors

Mithali Raj, the revered former captain of India's women's cricket team, was honored with the BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award for Women at the prestigious BCCI Naman Awards 2026. Raj seized the moment to acknowledge the invaluable contributions of mentors, coaches, and teammates who bolstered her remarkable career, emphasizing that this accolade is a tribute to all who supported her throughout her journey.

Reflecting on the broader landscape of Indian cricket, she praised the recent achievements of various teams, including men's and women's squads as well as age-group categories, noting India's prominence on the global stage. Raj expressed immense pride in witnessing the growth of Indian cricket, which she had long hoped to see flourish.

She highlighted the steady rise of women's cricket, crediting influential male cricket figures, including Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar, for their mentorship. Her career, spanning over two decades, saw Raj become the highest run-scorer in women's ODIs. Her leadership at two ICC Women's World Cup finals acted as a beacon for future generations. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)