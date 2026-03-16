Rahul Dravid Receives Prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at BCCI Naman Awards 2026

In a momentous recognition of his contributions to Indian cricket, former head coach and legendary cricketer Rahul Dravid was awarded the Col. C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award at the BCCI Naman Awards 2026. Held in New Delhi, this prestigious ceremony celebrates significant achievements in the cricketing world.

Expressing his gratitude, Dravid noted the award's special significance, joining a list of iconic individuals who inspired him throughout his career. He emphasized the seamless passing of the torch, acknowledging both previous generations' legacies and current performers' efforts in advancing the sport.

Dravid's association with Indian cricket has been remarkable. His international career, remarkable batting feats, and subsequent coaching roles have left an indelible mark. After retirement, his leadership at the National Cricket Academy and victories as a coach, such as the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, illustrate his lasting influence.