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Kyiv's Strategic Move: Strengthening Drone Defense in the Middle East

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced the deployment of 228 specialists to aid Middle Eastern countries in enhancing drone defense systems. Concurrently, Ukraine is pursuing significant agreements with Middle Eastern leaders. Additionally, Ukrainian and U.S. teams are coordinating on drone-related documents and deals, set to continue in upcoming meetings in Washington.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 20-03-2026 19:11 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 19:11 IST
Kyiv's Strategic Move: Strengthening Drone Defense in the Middle East
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  • Ukraine

Kyiv has taken a bold strategic initiative by deploying 228 experts to support Middle Eastern nations in fortifying their drone defense mechanisms, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed Friday.

In parallel efforts, Ukraine is making strides towards formalizing substantial agreements with leaders in the Middle East. These actions underscore the country's active role in geopolitical defense collaboration.

Meanwhile, Zelenskiy informed that ongoing discussions between Ukrainian and U.S. working groups will proceed, focusing on bilateral drone agreements. A meeting scheduled in Washington over the weekend aims to further these initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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