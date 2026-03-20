Kyiv has taken a bold strategic initiative by deploying 228 experts to support Middle Eastern nations in fortifying their drone defense mechanisms, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed Friday.

In parallel efforts, Ukraine is making strides towards formalizing substantial agreements with leaders in the Middle East. These actions underscore the country's active role in geopolitical defense collaboration.

Meanwhile, Zelenskiy informed that ongoing discussions between Ukrainian and U.S. working groups will proceed, focusing on bilateral drone agreements. A meeting scheduled in Washington over the weekend aims to further these initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)