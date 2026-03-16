Hard Rock International's Indian Exit: Franchise Agreements Terminated

Florida-based hospitality leader Hard Rock International announced on Monday that it has terminated franchise agreements with JSM Corporation Pvt Ltd and affiliated entities, halting operations in India. The decision impacts Hard Rock Cafes and Rock Shops in 10 major locations across the country, including Bengaluru, Chennai, and New Delhi.

The company has chosen not to disclose the specific reasons for the franchise agreements' termination, which effectively erases its footprint from several pivotal locations in the Indian market. The affected outlets include those in Bengaluru International Airport, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Pune, among others.

In a statement, Hard Rock International noted that the Hard Rock Hotel in Goa will continue its operations and remains separate from the recent agreement termination. The brand was founded in 1971 and has since become a global name with outlets in over 70 countries, offering a mix of bar-restaurants, retail, and themed entertainment experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)