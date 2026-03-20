Showdown in Tamil Nadu: Election Battle Between State and Delhi

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has openly criticized AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for his recent trip to the national capital. Stalin, also the DMK president, suggested that the visit underscores a larger conflict between Tamil Nadu and the central government over regional autonomy.

During a statement, Stalin questioned the motives behind Palaniswami's Delhi visit, suggesting it wasn't driven by a need to secure funding or advance stalled projects for Tamil Nadu. Instead, he accused AIADMK of seeking central endorsement even at the cost of regional interests, indicating a deeper political alignment with Delhi than with local concerns.

Following a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Palaniswami described the encounter as positive. However, Stalin warned AIADMK's political strategies could undermine Tamil Nadu's governance. In a message to DMK members, Stalin emphasized his party's commitment to protecting state rights against what he sees as the central government's betrayal, declaring the upcoming 2026 elections a duel between local governance advocates and Delhi-centric approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)