Showdown in Tamil Nadu: Election Battle Between State and Delhi
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin criticized AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami for his visit to Delhi, implying an election battle pitting Tamil Nadu against the central government. Stalin accused AIADMK of prioritizing central approval over state interests, while affirming DMK's commitment to Tamil Nadu's self-governance and rights.
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has openly criticized AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for his recent trip to the national capital. Stalin, also the DMK president, suggested that the visit underscores a larger conflict between Tamil Nadu and the central government over regional autonomy.
During a statement, Stalin questioned the motives behind Palaniswami's Delhi visit, suggesting it wasn't driven by a need to secure funding or advance stalled projects for Tamil Nadu. Instead, he accused AIADMK of seeking central endorsement even at the cost of regional interests, indicating a deeper political alignment with Delhi than with local concerns.
Following a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Palaniswami described the encounter as positive. However, Stalin warned AIADMK's political strategies could undermine Tamil Nadu's governance. In a message to DMK members, Stalin emphasized his party's commitment to protecting state rights against what he sees as the central government's betrayal, declaring the upcoming 2026 elections a duel between local governance advocates and Delhi-centric approaches.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Lift Tragedy Sparks Political Storm Amid Kolkata Elections
Brave South Delhi Woman's Swift Chase Foils Mobile Snatchers
West Bengal's First Supplementary Voter List: A Prelude to Elections
US Vice President JD Vance's Strategic Visit to Hungary Amidst Election Strain
Strategic Cabinet Expansion in Uttarakhand Ahead of Elections