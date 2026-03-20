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Delhi Schools Face CCTV Crisis: 21% Cameras Non-Functional

Over 21% of CCTV cameras in Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) schools are non-functional. Out of 3,202 cameras, 682 are not working, impacting surveillance. Efforts to address the issue include annual maintenance contracts and plans for new installations, following earlier promises involving extensive camera networks in MCD schools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2026 20:10 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 20:10 IST
Delhi Schools Face CCTV Crisis: 21% Cameras Non-Functional
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An official report reveals that approximately 21.3% of CCTV cameras in schools operated by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi are non-functional, affecting the security network in educational institutions.

In certain zones, the proportion of inoperative cameras is striking, with the Shahdara North zone having only 39 operational out of 242. The Central zone reports 287 non-functional from 987 installed cameras. The situation in schools across other zones varies, with some areas maintaining higher functionality rates.

The MCD plans to address this issue with annual maintenance contracts aimed at ensuring all surveillance equipment is operational. Additionally, plans to expand coverage across remaining schools will draw from the education department's budget, as nearly 800 schools anticipate new installations this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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