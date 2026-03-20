Delhi Schools Face CCTV Crisis: 21% Cameras Non-Functional

An official report reveals that approximately 21.3% of CCTV cameras in schools operated by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi are non-functional, affecting the security network in educational institutions.

In certain zones, the proportion of inoperative cameras is striking, with the Shahdara North zone having only 39 operational out of 242. The Central zone reports 287 non-functional from 987 installed cameras. The situation in schools across other zones varies, with some areas maintaining higher functionality rates.

The MCD plans to address this issue with annual maintenance contracts aimed at ensuring all surveillance equipment is operational. Additionally, plans to expand coverage across remaining schools will draw from the education department's budget, as nearly 800 schools anticipate new installations this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)