US Military Bolsters Middle East Presence

The United States is ramping up its military presence in the Middle East. According to three officials, thousands of additional Marines and Sailors are being deployed to the region.

The USS Boxer, accompanied by the Marine Expeditionary Unit, is leaving the West Coast weeks ahead of schedule, an official stated on condition of anonymity.

This strategic move highlights the U.S. government's intent to fortify its military stance amid ongoing tensions in the volatile Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)