US Military Bolsters Middle East Presence
The United States military is deploying additional troops, including Marines and Sailors, to the Middle East. The deployment is ahead of schedule, involving the USS Boxer and the Marine Expeditionary Unit. This move aims to strengthen military presence in the turbulent region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-03-2026 19:56 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 19:56 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States is ramping up its military presence in the Middle East. According to three officials, thousands of additional Marines and Sailors are being deployed to the region.
The USS Boxer, accompanied by the Marine Expeditionary Unit, is leaving the West Coast weeks ahead of schedule, an official stated on condition of anonymity.
This strategic move highlights the U.S. government's intent to fortify its military stance amid ongoing tensions in the volatile Middle East.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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