NATO Completes Troop Withdrawal from Iraq Mission
NATO has withdrawn its troops from an advisory mission in Iraq, amidst escalating tensions in the Middle East. Several countries, including Poland and Spain, have pulled their forces. The mission, focused on advising Iraq's security forces, will continue operations from Naples, Italy, without a combat role.
NATO has officially withdrawn all of its troops from an advisory mission in Iraq, as the conflict involving Iran increasingly impacts the Middle East.
NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe, U.S. Air Force Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, expressed gratitude to Iraq and allies involved in safely relocating personnel to Europe. According to a NATO insider, this withdrawal comprised 'several hundred' troops.
Several nations, including Poland, Spain, and Croatia, have also announced troop withdrawals, attributing the decision to regional instability. Although the mission, aimed at strengthening Iraqi security forces, lacks a combat role, it will continue from headquarters in Naples, Italy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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