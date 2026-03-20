NATO Completes Troop Withdrawal from Iraq Mission

NATO has officially withdrawn all of its troops from an advisory mission in Iraq, as the conflict involving Iran increasingly impacts the Middle East.

NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe, U.S. Air Force Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, expressed gratitude to Iraq and allies involved in safely relocating personnel to Europe. According to a NATO insider, this withdrawal comprised 'several hundred' troops.

Several nations, including Poland, Spain, and Croatia, have also announced troop withdrawals, attributing the decision to regional instability. Although the mission, aimed at strengthening Iraqi security forces, lacks a combat role, it will continue from headquarters in Naples, Italy.

(With inputs from agencies.)