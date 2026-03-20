Czech Industrial Complex Fire Sparks Terrorism Probes

Authorities in the Czech Republic have launched a terrorism investigation following a fire at an industrial complex in Pardubice, reportedly orchestrated by a protest group opposing Israeli weaponry. The blaze occurred overnight, prompting immediate responses from local firefighters.

According to Czech news site Aktualne.cz, the group declared that they targeted the site due to its alleged involvement in manufacturing components for Israeli arms, claimed to be used in the conflict in Gaza. However, LPP Holding, a Czech defense firm operating at the site, stated that while there were plans to collaborate with Israeli company Elbit Systems, no production had taken place.

The investigations are being conducted under a section of the criminal code addressing terrorism, with Czech Interior Minister Lubomir Metnar labeling the incident potentially terror-related. This spurred Prime Minister Andrej Babis to call for a state security council meeting to further assess the situation.