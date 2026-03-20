SA Assures Stable Fuel Supply, Urges Public to Avoid Panic Buying

The Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources (DMPR), in collaboration with the Fuels Industry Association of South Africa, has reassured citizens that the country’s fuel supply remains stable, dismissing circulating claims of shortages and urging the public not to engage in panic buying.

In a joint statement issued on Friday, authorities expressed concern over misleading messages and rumours encouraging motorists to rush to filling stations amid fears of supply disruptions and price increases.

No National Fuel Shortage, Says Government

The DMPR clarified that:

Fuel supply remains stable in the immediate term

There is no national shortage warranting panic buying

While acknowledging isolated logistical challenges in certain areas, officials emphasized that:

These are operational and localised issues

They are being actively managed through industry and regulatory mechanisms

Warning Against Misinformation

The department strongly cautioned against linking local supply issues to global geopolitical developments, calling such claims “incorrect and misleading.”

Officials warned that spreading unverified information can:

Create unnecessary panic and confusion

Disrupt normal supply chains

Lead to congestion at fuel stations

Panic Buying Could Worsen Situation

Authorities highlighted that calls to rush to fuel stations are irresponsible and can:

Strain distribution systems

Trigger artificial shortages

Increase anxiety among consumers

Public Urged to Rely on Official Information

The government has advised citizens to:

Continue purchasing fuel as per normal consumption patterns

Rely only on official government communication channels for updates

Reporting Mechanism for Consumers

Consumers experiencing fuel-related issues can report complaints via:

This enables inspectors to respond quickly and address local concerns.

Ongoing Monitoring

The DMPR and the Fuels Industry Association confirmed that they are:

Closely monitoring the situation

Prepared to issue updates through verified official channels if needed

Maintaining Stability Through Responsible Communication

The statement underscores the importance of responsible public communication, especially in sensitive sectors like fuel supply, where misinformation can quickly escalate into unnecessary disruptions.

For now, authorities have made it clear: there is no need to panic—fuel supply remains secure.