NATO pulls its security advisory mission from Iraq after Iranian attacks, reports AP.
PTI | Brussels | Updated: 20-03-2026 21:04 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 21:04 IST
NATO pulls its security advisory mission from Iraq after Iranian attacks, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NATO
- Iraq
- Iran
- security
- advisory
- mission
- attacks
- withdrawal
- international
- peacekeeping
ALSO READ
Controversy Unfolds: Maharashtra Women's Commission Chief Resigns Amid Scandal
Maharashtra Women's Commission Chair Resigns Amid Controversy
India Revamps Dental Education with New National Dental Commission
Centre Signs Reform-Linked MoUs with Five States Under Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0
Energy Under Fire: How Qatar Grapples with Impact of Iranian Attacks