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Dark Days: Russian Drone Strikes Plunge Chernihiv into Darkness

The Chernihiv region in northern Ukraine suffered a major power outage after a Russian drone attack. Situated near the borders of Russia and Belarus, this region now faces repair efforts and challenges as it attempts to restore electricity. The attack is part of a larger campaign against Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2026 13:24 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 13:24 IST
Dark Days: Russian Drone Strikes Plunge Chernihiv into Darkness

Northern Ukraine's Chernihiv region experienced a complete power outage on Saturday following a Russian drone strike, according to local governor Viacheslav Chaus.

Efforts to restore electricity are ongoing after the attack left its regional capital, Chernihiv, entirely powerless. This region, which shares borders with both Russia and Belarus, was home to nearly a million people before the war.

Russia's extensive campaign targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure has resulted in frequent and extended power outages nationwide during the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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