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Tragic End in Muzaffarnagar: Young Couple's Suicide Pact

A 26-year-old man named Ajmal and a young girl from Muzaffarnagar allegedly took their own lives by ingesting poison at a hotel in Nanauta. The girl's father had accused Ajmal of kidnapping in an FIR, sparking a controversy over her age. Investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 21-03-2026 12:25 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 12:25 IST
Tragic End in Muzaffarnagar: Young Couple's Suicide Pact
suicide
  • Country:
  • India

A 26-year-old man and a minor girl have allegedly committed suicide in Muzaffarnagar by consuming poison, authorities confirmed on Saturday. The incident has sparked controversy regarding the girl's age. Her father filed an FIR accusing the man, Ajmal, of kidnapping his daughter, claiming she was just 14 years old.

Ajmal's family, however, insisted the girl was 18. Both individuals hailed from a village near Budhana in Muzaffarnagar and belonged to the same community. In the days leading up to their tragic end, Ajmal was in contact with his cousin Rizwan via video calls, during which he reportedly shared his suicidal intent.

Despite Rizwan's pleas, the couple was found unconscious in a hotel room and later declared dead at a Shamli hospital. As investigations continue, police aim to verify the girl's age to clarify further accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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