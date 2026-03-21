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Tragedy in Telangana: Policeman's Life Cut Short

Deshi Chandrasekhar Yadav, a police sub-inspector in Telangana, allegedly died by suicide following his wife's recent death due to suicide. The incident took place in his wife's village. The couple leaves behind two young sons. Police are investigating further after registering a case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-03-2026 17:15 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 17:15 IST
Tragedy in Telangana: Policeman's Life Cut Short
sub-inspector
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident from Telangana, a police sub-inspector allegedly took his own life after the recent demise of his wife, who also died by suicide. The sub-inspector, named Deshi Chandrasekhar Yadav, reportedly could not bear the loss of his partner and ended his life at his in-laws' residence. He had traveled to Sitampet, his wife's hometown, for ceremonies related to her death.

The couple, married for a decade, is survived by two young sons. Authorities reveal that the family had no known disputes, adding a layer of mystery to the tragic events. The body of the sub-inspector was returned to his family following a post-mortem examination, and a case has been registered.

Further investigations are underway to understand the circumstances surrounding these events. According to police records, Yadav's wife, Divya, had attempted suicide earlier in March due to severe stomach pain, consuming oleander seeds, and passed away despite medical efforts in Hyderabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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