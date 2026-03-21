Punjab Farmers Demand Resolution: Debt Waivers and River Water Issues
A farmers' delegation in Punjab submitted a memorandum to BJP state chief Sunil Jakhar, demanding debt waivers, river water issue resolutions, and other measures. Leaders urged the party to address these in its election manifesto. Jakhar promised efforts for solutions and represented farmers' concerns to the BJP platform.
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In Punjab, a delegation of various farmer unions submitted a memorandum to the state BJP unit chief Sunil Jakhar on Saturday, demanding a debt waiver for farmers among other pressing issues.
The memorandum, which was signed by key figures such as Bharti Kisan Union leader Harmeet Singh Kadian, BKU Punjab leader Furman Singh Sandhu, and Doaba Kisan Committee Punjab leader Jangvir Singh Chauhan, highlighted the need for a resolution of Punjab's river water issues based on the riparian principle and the formation of a farmers' commission.
Other demands included job prioritization for Punjabis, timely payment for sugarcane dues, stricter actions against drugs, and the introduction of mobile laboratories to curb milk adulteration. Sunil Jakhar assured that these issues would be discussed on the party's platform and would strive for their resolution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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