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Rahul Gandhi's Rallying Call: UDF's Election Campaign Launch in Kerala

Rahul Gandhi is set to launch his election campaign for the Kerala Assembly polls with a rally in Kozhikode on March 25. The event will feature key promises from the United Democratic Front. Senior party leaders are expected to join, highlighting the strategic importance of the state elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 21-03-2026 21:25 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 21:25 IST
Rahul Gandhi's Rallying Call: UDF's Election Campaign Launch in Kerala
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, a senior leader of the Congress, is gearing up to launch his election campaign for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Kerala. The campaign will commence with a significant rally scheduled for March 25 at the Kozhikode beach.

This marks the start of Gandhi's tour across the state as he aims to secure support ahead of the April 9 elections. According to Ramesh Chennithala, head of the election campaign committee, Gandhi will focus on presenting key promises of the United Democratic Front, notably the anticipated 'guarantee card'.

The event will see participation from both national and state-level party leaders, underscoring the importance placed on these elections by the Congress party leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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