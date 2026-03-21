Tamil Nadu Election Crackdown Yields Rs 75 Crore in Seizures

As Tamil Nadu gears up for its upcoming Assembly elections, law enforcement has intensified its efforts, leading to significant seizures amounting to Rs 75 crore, according to Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik. The Election Commission has implemented robust mechanisms to monitor electoral expenditure rigorously.

Patnaik detailed that the collective enforcement actions included Rs 23.74 crore in cash, Rs 0.51 crore in illegal liquor, and Rs 5.63 crore in drugs and narcotics, among other contraband items. Further, Rs 23.19 crore worth of precious metals and Rs 21.96 crore of other goods were confiscated in efforts to maintain election integrity.

To ensure transparency and fairness in the electoral process, 136 general observers, 40 police observers, and 151 expenditure observers have been engaged to oversee activities in all 234 Assembly constituencies. These steps are part of a comprehensive strategy to curb illicit inducements such as cash, liquor, and drugs in the election period.

(With inputs from agencies.)