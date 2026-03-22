Mass Arrests in Rohini: A Sweep Against Street Crime
A major anti-crime operation in northwest Delhi's Rohini led to over 60 arrests. The four-day crackdown targeted illegal arms, illicit liquor, and gambling. Police recovered weapons, seized vast quantities of illegal liquor, and apprehended several offenders with criminal histories. Public drinking also faced new legal actions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2026 18:22 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 18:22 IST
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In an extensive four-day anti-crime drive in Rohini, northwest Delhi, police arrested over 60 individuals, focusing on street crime and organized offenses.
From March 18 to 21, the operation involved 44 teams raiding 79 sites and checking 165 known offenders, intensifying policing efforts district-wide.
Police seized illegal arms, registered cases under the Arms Act, uncovered illegal liquor, dismantled gambling activities, and carried out preventative measures against public drinking.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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