Mass Arrests in Rohini: A Sweep Against Street Crime

In an extensive four-day anti-crime drive in Rohini, northwest Delhi, police arrested over 60 individuals, focusing on street crime and organized offenses.

From March 18 to 21, the operation involved 44 teams raiding 79 sites and checking 165 known offenders, intensifying policing efforts district-wide.

Police seized illegal arms, registered cases under the Arms Act, uncovered illegal liquor, dismantled gambling activities, and carried out preventative measures against public drinking.

(With inputs from agencies.)