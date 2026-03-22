Escalating Tensions: Assam Police Commando Camp Under Attack

At least four security personnel were injured in a militant attack on an Assam Police Commando camp in Tinsukia district early on Sunday. The attack has sparked a swift response from the authorities, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirming that counter operations have been launched to apprehend the culprits.

The proscribed ULFA(I) outfit has claimed responsibility for the assault. It stated that the attack was part of 'Operation Bujoni', intended as a retaliation against what it describes as repeated actions against them by the Assam Police, including alleged drone attacks by the Indian Army on its camps last year. The timing of the attack is crucial, coming just ahead of the state assembly elections scheduled for April 9.

During the assault, militants fired multiple rocket-propelled grenades, five of which exploded, prompting a swift retaliation from the security forces. The culprits, suspected to be a seven-member group, reportedly escaped across the border into Arunachal Pradesh under the cover of darkness. The injured officers were transported to Assam Medical College and Hospital, where they were reported to be in stable condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)