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Cracking the Code: Punjab Police's Major Smuggling Bust

In a significant joint operation, the Punjab Police and the Border Security Force dismantled a cross-border smuggling network. Three individuals were arrested, and 24.5 kg of heroin, a multi-copter drone, and Rs 21.5 lakh in cash were seized. The operation uncovered ties to Pakistan-based handlers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-03-2026 18:06 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 18:06 IST
Cracking the Code: Punjab Police's Major Smuggling Bust
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In a coordinated effort, the Punjab Police and Border Security Force successfully dismantled a sophisticated cross-border smuggling network. The operation led to the arrest of three individuals and the recovery of 24.5 kg of heroin, Rs 21.5 lakh cash, and a drone used for smuggling across the border, officials announced on Sunday.

The police investigation revealed that the accused had connections with handlers based in Pakistan. The arrested individuals have been identified as Jagjit Singh alias Rana, Manpreet Singh alias Preet, and Roshan Singh, all residents of Amritsar. They were apprehended during a detailed technical investigation designed to track down this expansive network.

Further delving into the case, Superintendent of Police Gurpreet Singh of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force disclosed that the operation unfolded in two phases, initially recovering 12.1 kg of heroin. This was followed by a subsequent seizure totaling 24.5 kg, linked to forensic analysis of a drone. Authorities expect more arrests and seizures as the investigation progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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