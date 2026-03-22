Tensions Escalate as ULFA(I) Strikes Police Camp in Assam
Four security personnel were injured in a militant attack on an Assam Police Commando camp. ULFA(I) claimed responsibility, citing retaliation against police actions. The attack involved rocket-propelled grenades and coincides with upcoming elections. The assailants are suspected to have fled to Arunachal Pradesh. Injured personnel are stable.
- Country:
- India
At least four security personnel sustained injuries during a militant attack at an Assam Police Commando camp in Tinsukia district early on Sunday, according to a senior official. The militant group ULFA(I) has claimed responsibility for the attack, which they have labeled 'Operation Bujoni'.
The assault, aimed at a camp in the Jagun area, was launched in retaliation for Assam Police's repeated actions against the banned organization, as well as alleged drone attacks by the Indian Army on its camps last year. Heightening the political tension, the attack took place just weeks ahead of the state assembly elections, slated for April 9.
The incident, occurring around 2:30 am, involved militants firing rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) shells at the police camp. Out of several launched, five exploded, prompting security personnel to immediately retaliate, resulting in a brief exchange of fire. The suspected attackers, reportedly a seven-member group, fled across the inter-state border to Arunachal Pradesh under the cover of darkness. Remarkably, all injured personnel are stable, according to Dr. Dhruvajyoti Bhuyan of Assam Medical College and Hospital.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Assam
- ULFA(I)
- militant attack
- police camp
- Tinsukia
- RPG
- elections
- Operation Bujoni
- drones
- border
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