Suspended Policemen Caught in Rs 1 Crore Scandal

Four police officers in Madhya Pradesh have been suspended for allegedly taking Rs 20 lakh as 'hush money' from a businessman after finding Rs 1 crore in his car, according to police officials.

The incident, which happened on March 19 in the Ruthiyai outpost area of Guna district, came to light after going viral on social media. Inspector General of Police, Arvind Saxena, stated that immediate action was taken upon learning of the incident.

A senior IPS officer from Shivpuri district, Ayush Jakhar, is set to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the case while authorities move forward with the necessary disciplinary actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)