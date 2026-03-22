Celebrating Bihar Diwas: A Historical Look at State Formation

West Bengal Governor, R N Ravi, commemorated Bihar Diwas on Sunday, underlining the state's historical significance and its formation on March 22, 1912. The Governor emphasized the objective behind state creation was to foster improved administration and governance.

During the event held at Lok Bhavan, Ravi provided historical insights into Bihar being carved out of the Bengal Presidency, marking a pivotal moment in administrative history. He remarked that before 1912, Bihar as a formal state did not exist, yet the land and its people have always been there.

The tradition of celebrating Bihar Day and the anniversaries of other states' formations highlights the continued relevance of these historical events. Attendees included people from Bihar and various dignitaries, underscoring the importance of these commemorations in remembering the state's rich history.

(With inputs from agencies.)