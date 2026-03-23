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Tragic Family Drama Unfolds in Malviya Nagar

In a shocking incident from South Delhi's Malviya Nagar, a 54-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly murdering her two daughters before attempting suicide. The tragic event, which occurred on March 6, is under investigation, with familial discord and financial strain emerging as potential motives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 00:18 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 00:18 IST
Tragic Family Drama Unfolds in Malviya Nagar
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A harrowing family tragedy has come to light in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar, where a 54-year-old woman stands accused of murdering her two daughters before attempting to take her own life.

The grim incident reportedly unfolded on March 6, as police were alerted by a call from the woman's husband who was unable to contact his wife and daughters. Upon arrival, officers discovered the gruesome scene with the daughters found dead in separate rooms and the mother unconscious.

While the investigation continues, initial findings suggest familial tensions and financial dependence as potential motives. Authorities are grappling with the complex details as they seek to unravel the motives behind this tragic act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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