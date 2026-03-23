Tragic Collision on Assam's Highway: Ambulance Meets Fatal End
An ambulance carrying a patient and family members collided with a truck on National Highway 15 in Assam's Sonipur district, resulting in six fatalities and two injuries. The tragedy unfolded as they headed to Tezpur Medical College. Emergency services promptly responded to the scene to conduct rescue operations.
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- India
In a tragic incident on Sunday night, an ambulance carrying a patient and their family collided with a truck on National Highway 15 in Assam's Sonipur district, resulting in six deaths and two injuries, according to police reports.
The ambulance was en route to Tezpur Medical College and Hospital when the accident occurred near Dhekiajuli police station. Sonipur Senior Superintendent of Police Barun Purkayasta confirmed that the victims died on the spot, while the injured were rushed to the hospital for critical care.
Emergency services quickly responded, launching a rescue operation to manage the situation and clear the highway. The authorities are investigating the accident to determine its causes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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