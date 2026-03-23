Middle East Tensions Surge: Iran and US Trade Threats Over Critical Infrastructure

As the Middle East conflict stretches into its fourth week, hostilities between Iran and the United States intensify, leading to threats targeting critical infrastructure. Iran declared the possibility of closing the crucial Strait of Hormuz, responding to US threats of attacking Iran's power plants.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged recent missile strikes by Iran near sensitive sites in Israel, emphasizing the severe risks posed by the ongoing conflict. The situation has escalated despite earlier remarks by President Donald Trump suggesting a reduction in military operations.

With oil prices escalating due to uncertainties surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, global economic repercussions loom. The Iranian-backed Hezbollah's involvement heightens tensions, threatening energy supplies and regional stability as the conflict persists, claiming thousands of lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)