Tensions Escalate: Israel's Strategic Strikes in Southern Lebanon

In a strategic military move, Israel has intensified its operations in southern Lebanon, targeting key infrastructure such as bridges over the Litani River and demolishing homes near the border. These actions are part of Israel's broader campaign to counter Hezbollah's military activities in the region.

The United Nations and human rights organizations have voiced criticism over the civilian impact of these strikes, which have displaced more than a million people. Despite Israel's justification of these actions as necessary for security, the strikes have raised international concern about potential violations of international law.

The situation remains tense as both sides continue to engage in military activities. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has condemned the strikes, citing them as collective punishment and a potential prelude to further conflict. The Israeli military, meanwhile, claims its operations are necessary to protect its citizens from cross-border attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)