Mainstream Parties Resurge: National Rally's Setback in French Municipal Elections
The National Rally fell short of winning key southern French cities, with Socialist Mayor Benoit Payan re-elected in Marseille and centre-right Josée Massi leading in Toulon. Exit polls suggest municipal elections bolster mainstream parties, casting doubt on RN's broader appeal ahead of the 2027 presidential elections.
The National Rally experienced setbacks in southern France's municipal elections, failing to seize control of Marseille and Toulon, exit polls revealed on Sunday. In Marseille, Socialist Mayor Benoit Payan secured re-election with 56.3% of the vote, while Toulon's center-right candidate Josée Massi emerged ahead of the RN.
In Nice, RN ally Eric Ciotti achieved victory, a significant win in France's fifth-largest city. Exit polls from other regions, including Paris, are anticipated later, with official results expected through the evening. Though municipal, these elections offer insight into political alliance trends in an increasingly fragmented landscape.
Ahead of the 2027 presidential election, the elections demonstrate existing popularity trends. Whether or not RN has reached its "glass ceiling" remains debated, as party spokespersons highlight their gains. Meanwhile, Edouard Philippe's re-election in Le Havre boosts potential presidential ambitions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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