France's Political Shift: Municipal Elections Signal New Alliances

In France's latest municipal elections, the far-right National Rally (RN) was unable to seize control of key southern cities like Marseille and Toulon, according to exit polls released Sunday. These elections offered a glimmer of hope to beleaguered mainstream parties.

Socialist Party candidate Emmanuel Gregoire emerged victorious in Paris' mayoral race, decisively defeating conservative former minister Rachida Dati, two separate exit polls confirmed. Although these municipal ballots center on local concerns, their outcomes may hint at trends ahead of the 2027 presidential race.

Senior RN officials dismissed talk of a 'glass ceiling' despite losing in Toulon, highlighting their other local wins. Meanwhile, Socialist Party leader Olivier Faure emphasized left-wing potential to counter France's political regression, remarking on alliances poised for next year's presidential election.

(With inputs from agencies.)