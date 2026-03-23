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FC Cologne's Coaching Carousel: Kwasniok's Departure

FC Cologne has sacked head coach Lukas Kwasniok after a 3-3 draw against Borussia Moenchengladbach. This marks the club's 10th coaching change in a decade. Despite stable performances, a dip in form led to the decision. Rene Wagner will take over as interim coach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 01:42 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 01:42 IST
FC Cologne's Coaching Carousel: Kwasniok's Departure

FC Cologne confirmed the dismissal of head coach Lukas Kwasniok on Sunday, following a 3-3 draw with traditional rivals Borussia Moenchengladbach. The result leaves Cologne barely above the relegation zone, intensifying the club's ongoing struggle to achieve stability since Peter Stoger's departure in 2017.

Kwasniok, appointed in June, was tasked with ensuring Cologne's Bundesliga survival but failed to maintain a consistent trajectory. This marks the 10th managerial change for the three-time German champions within a decade, emphasizing the club's prolonged difficulty in finding a sustainable leadership model.

According to managing director Thomas Kessler, while performances were passionate, the dwindling points necessitated Kwasniok's exit. Assistant Rene Wagner steps in as interim manager, aiming to steer the club clear of relegation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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