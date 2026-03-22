Elderly Businessman Falls Victim to Elaborate Digital Arrest Scam

An 81-year-old businessman has fallen victim to a sophisticated digital arrest scam, losing over Rs 15 crore. Fraudsters impersonating CBI officials accused him of financial misconduct, coercing him into transferring funds to a so-called 'government account' for safekeeping.

The con artists alleged that the businessman received a Rs 5 lakh commission for laundering Rs 25 lakh, threatening him with arrest if he failed to comply with their demands. Over nearly six weeks, the senior citizen was bombarded with calls, including video calls, from the scammers.

Suspicions arose when communication ceased, and the victim discovered untraceable phone numbers. He promptly reported the incident to the police. Belagavi Police Commissioner has since formed a special team to apprehend the fraudsters, recovering Rs 90 lakh thus far.

(With inputs from agencies.)