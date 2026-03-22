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Senate Moves Closer to Confirming Markwayne Mullin for Homeland Security Head

Markwayne Mullin is poised to become the head of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security following a Senate vote to limit debate on his appointment. If confirmed, he would become the second Native American to serve in a U.S. cabinet, succeeding Kristi Noem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-03-2026 23:52 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 23:52 IST
Senate Moves Closer to Confirming Markwayne Mullin for Homeland Security Head
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Senate has voted 54-37 to end debate on the nomination of Senator Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma to lead the Department of Homeland Security. This procedural step advances Mullin one step closer to final confirmation, a vote that could occur as early as Monday.

Mullin's path to the cabinet seems clear after the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee sent his nomination to the full Senate, despite some opposition from committee chair, Senator Rand Paul. Paul, a Republican from Kentucky, was vocal in his dissent.

Should the nomination be confirmed, Mullin would become the second Native American in history to serve as a cabinet member, following the dismissal of Secretary Kristi Noem by President Donald Trump on March 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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