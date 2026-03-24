Govt Clears Path for 1,500 New Homes in Hamilton with Infrastructure Levy Model

In a significant move aimed at accelerating housing supply and overcoming infrastructure bottlenecks, the New Zealand Government has approved the use of an Infrastructure Funding and Financing (IFF) Act Levy to support the large-scale Te Awa Lakes development in Hamilton. The decision is expected to unlock the construction of around 1,500 new homes, marking a major step forward in the country’s housing growth strategy.

Housing Minister Chris Bishop described the development as a “practical example” of how policy innovation can address long-standing barriers to urban expansion.

Tackling Infrastructure Bottlenecks to Enable Housing Growth

New Zealand’s housing shortage has long been compounded by infrastructure constraints, particularly at the local government level. Councils are responsible for essential services such as water supply, wastewater systems, and transport networks, but are often limited by strict borrowing caps.

“These financial constraints have delayed otherwise viable housing developments,” Bishop said. “Developers are ready to build, but without enabling infrastructure, projects cannot proceed.”

The Te Awa Lakes project directly addresses this challenge by leveraging the IFF Act framework—an alternative financing model designed to bypass council debt limitations while still ensuring infrastructure delivery.

How the IFF Model Works: A Structural Innovation

At the core of the initiative is the creation of a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), a standalone financial entity that operates independently of council balance sheets. This SPV raises capital to fund infrastructure—estimated at up to $50 million for Te Awa Lakes—and recovers costs through a targeted levy on benefiting property owners.

This approach introduces a key principle: growth pays for growth. Instead of relying on general taxpayers or council borrowing, infrastructure costs are directly linked to the new developments they support.

The levy for Te Awa Lakes will be:

Administered by Hamilton City Council

Applied to benefiting homeowners and landowners

Repaid over a 30-year period starting 1 July 2027

Fully disclosed to buyers prior to purchase

This transparency ensures that future homeowners can make informed financial decisions.

A Major Boost for Hamilton’s Rapid Expansion

Hamilton is among New Zealand’s fastest-growing urban centres, with population growth placing increasing pressure on housing supply and infrastructure capacity. The broader Te Awa Lakes development encompasses approximately 2,500 properties, with the IFF levy specifically enabling infrastructure for around 1,500 homes.

The first homes are expected to be delivered by 2029, contributing significantly to regional housing stock and urban expansion.

Limited Uptake Until Now—But Momentum Building

Despite being enacted to facilitate development, the IFF Act has seen limited application to date. Only two levies have previously been approved—and neither supported new housing projects.

“This falls well short of the Act’s original intent,” Bishop noted, signalling the Government’s intent to scale up usage.

To address this, the Coalition Government introduced the IFF Act Amendment Bill in November 2025, aimed at:

Removing procedural and regulatory barriers

Expanding eligibility for projects

Improving flexibility for developers and infrastructure providers

The Government expects the amended legislation to be passed before the next election, potentially unlocking a pipeline of stalled developments nationwide.

Complementary Support Through the Greenfield Model

In addition to the IFF levy, the Te Awa Lakes project is being supported through the Government’s Greenfield Model, introduced in Budget 2025 and administered by National Infrastructure Funding and Financing Limited.

This model reduces financing costs during the construction phase, which can translate into lower long-term levies for homeowners—enhancing affordability outcomes.

Part of a Broader Housing Growth Strategy

The Te Awa Lakes initiative is positioned within the Government’s wider “Going for Housing Growth” agenda, which focuses on:

Expanding urban land supply

Reforming infrastructure funding mechanisms

Incentivising private-sector-led development

By combining regulatory reform with innovative financing tools, the Government aims to accelerate housing delivery while maintaining fiscal discipline.

A Template for Future Developments

The approval of the Te Awa Lakes levy could serve as a blueprint for similar developments across New Zealand, particularly in high-growth regions where infrastructure constraints have stalled housing supply.

“This is about removing excuses for inaction,” Bishop said. “Infrastructure should enable growth—not prevent it.”

With the IFF model gaining renewed momentum and legislative backing, the Te Awa Lakes development may represent a turning point in how New Zealand finances and delivers the homes its growing population urgently needs.