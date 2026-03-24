Crime Branch Takes Over Alleged Sexual Exploitation Case in Goa

The Crime Branch has taken charge of an investigation concerning alleged sexual exploitation in Goa, involving the son of a BJP councilor, a senior Goa Police official stated on Tuesday.

Despite the absence of formal complaints from victims, the Curchorem Crime Branch will contact them as part of the probe. Soham Naik, 20, son of councilor Sushant Naik, was arrested on March 22 in Kushavati district. He faces charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Goa Children's Act for allegedly creating and circulating explicit videos of girls.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal took to social media to criticize the BJP, condemning the alleged exploitation and urging for harsh penalties against the accused. Kejriwal underscored the need for justice for victims and protection of societal integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)