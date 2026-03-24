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Crime Branch Takes Over Alleged Sexual Exploitation Case in Goa

The Goa Police have transferred the investigation of alleged sexual exploitation involving the son of a BJP councilor to the Crime Branch. Soham Naik has been arrested for reportedly filming and circulating obscene videos of girls. Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal criticized the ruling party over the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 24-03-2026 15:19 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 15:19 IST
Crime Branch Takes Over Alleged Sexual Exploitation Case in Goa
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The Crime Branch has taken charge of an investigation concerning alleged sexual exploitation in Goa, involving the son of a BJP councilor, a senior Goa Police official stated on Tuesday.

Despite the absence of formal complaints from victims, the Curchorem Crime Branch will contact them as part of the probe. Soham Naik, 20, son of councilor Sushant Naik, was arrested on March 22 in Kushavati district. He faces charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Goa Children's Act for allegedly creating and circulating explicit videos of girls.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal took to social media to criticize the BJP, condemning the alleged exploitation and urging for harsh penalties against the accused. Kejriwal underscored the need for justice for victims and protection of societal integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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