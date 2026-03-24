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Kerala Election Clash: Allegations of Concealed Property Stir Controversy

The controversy in Kerala's political arena heats up as Congress and CPI(M) accuse BJP state chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar of concealing property details in his election affidavit. Legal measures are being pursued as the BJP dismisses the allegations. The ensuing conflict underscores tensions in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 24-03-2026 16:40 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 16:40 IST
Kerala Election Clash: Allegations of Concealed Property Stir Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events in Kerala's electoral landscape, both the Congress and CPI(M) have leveled serious accusations against BJP's state chief, Rajeev Chandrasekhar. The allegations focus on non-disclosure of high-value property in Bengaluru in his election affidavit, a matter they plan to address through legal avenues.

The Returning Officer for Nemom's constituency has accepted Chandrasekhar's nomination, despite these claims, prompting opposition leaders like former Congress MLA K S Sabarinathan to question the decision's legitimacy. Both parties argue that this alleged omission undermines democratic transparency and challenges the integrity of the electoral process.

In response, Chandrasekhar has challenged his adversaries to pursue the matter in court, maintaining that these allegations are not backed by facts. As the political heat rises, the issue highlights the contentious environment as parties gear up for the Assembly elections. Chandrasekhar remains firm, labeling his opponents' actions as politically motivated distractions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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