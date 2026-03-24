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On-the-Go Passport Services: Seva Van Hits the Road

The Mobile Passport Seva van will be available in Madikeri from April 8-10 to provide passport services. This initiative, led by the Ministry of External Affairs, aims to make passport application more accessible to underserved areas by offering document verification and biometric collection at people's doorsteps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-03-2026 15:32 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 15:32 IST
On-the-Go Passport Services: Seva Van Hits the Road
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A Mobile Passport Seva van will soon be stationed in Madikeri town, Kodagu district, bringing passport services directly to residents from April 8 to 10.

Organized by the Ministry of External Affairs, this initiative aims to extend services to underserved areas, easing the process of document verification and biometric data collection.

The van will be operational at Gandhi Bhavana, and applicants are encouraged to schedule appointments online through the Passport Seva portal, ensuring they select the 'mobile van' option during booking.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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