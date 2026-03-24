On-the-Go Passport Services: Seva Van Hits the Road

A Mobile Passport Seva van will soon be stationed in Madikeri town, Kodagu district, bringing passport services directly to residents from April 8 to 10.

Organized by the Ministry of External Affairs, this initiative aims to extend services to underserved areas, easing the process of document verification and biometric data collection.

The van will be operational at Gandhi Bhavana, and applicants are encouraged to schedule appointments online through the Passport Seva portal, ensuring they select the 'mobile van' option during booking.

(With inputs from agencies.)