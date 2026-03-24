Sikkim's Crackdown: Destruction of Seized Drugs

In a determined crackdown on drug illegally circulating substances, the Sikkim government effectively incinerated a substantial amount of seized contraband in Namchi district. This initiative, which unfolded under the oversight of the District Level Drug Disposal Committee, utilized an incinerator facility to ensure comprehensive compliance with safety, environmental, and legal protocols.

The disposed items included about 240 grams of brown sugar and 1,040 bottles of cough syrup. These substances were collected during various enforcement operations carried out from 2018 to 2025, according to an official statement.

The destruction process was executed at the District Hospital in Namchi, culminating a broad spectrum of operations aimed at curbing the proliferation of illegal drugs throughout the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)