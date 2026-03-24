Left Menu

Sikkim's Crackdown: Destruction of Seized Drugs

The Sikkim government has incinerated a significant quantity of seized contraband substances, including brown sugar and cough syrup, in Namchi district. This initiative was carried out by the District Level Drug Disposal Committee at the District Hospital, ensuring compliance with safety, environmental, and legal standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 24-03-2026 16:12 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 16:12 IST
Sikkim's Crackdown: Destruction of Seized Drugs
  • Country:
  • India

In a determined crackdown on drug illegally circulating substances, the Sikkim government effectively incinerated a substantial amount of seized contraband in Namchi district. This initiative, which unfolded under the oversight of the District Level Drug Disposal Committee, utilized an incinerator facility to ensure comprehensive compliance with safety, environmental, and legal protocols.

The disposed items included about 240 grams of brown sugar and 1,040 bottles of cough syrup. These substances were collected during various enforcement operations carried out from 2018 to 2025, according to an official statement.

The destruction process was executed at the District Hospital in Namchi, culminating a broad spectrum of operations aimed at curbing the proliferation of illegal drugs throughout the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

Bias in AI isn’t a flaw but a system of control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026