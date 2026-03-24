ECI Strategizes for Smooth Elections Across Five States and Six Bye-Election Regions

The Election Commission of India (ECI), led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, convened inter-state border meetings on Tuesday to bolster election preparedness and coordination ahead of pivotal General Elections in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal, alongside crucial bye-elections in six other states.

The meeting gathered Chief Secretaries, Chief Electoral Officers, Directors General of Police, and senior officials from these poll-bound states and their neighboring areas, in addition to heads of central enforcement agencies. Discussions centered on law enforcement, poll readiness, and curbing illegal activities, emphasizing vigilance at inter-state check posts.

The ECI urged neighboring states to support polling jurisdictions, prioritizing peaceful, intimidation-free elections. Agencies like the Indian Coast Guard and the Narcotics Control Bureau were directed to heighten surveillance and ensure stringent enforcement measures, crucial to maintaining a fair election environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)