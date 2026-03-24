Left Menu

ECI Strategizes for Smooth Elections Across Five States and Six Bye-Election Regions

The Election Commission of India convened an inter-state meeting to ensure robust election preparedness across Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal. The meeting focused on enhancing law enforcement and coordination among state and central agencies ahead of the General and bye-elections in the year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 17:41 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 17:41 IST
ECI Strategizes for Smooth Elections Across Five States and Six Bye-Election Regions
Representative Image (Photo/X/ECI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission of India (ECI), led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, convened inter-state border meetings on Tuesday to bolster election preparedness and coordination ahead of pivotal General Elections in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal, alongside crucial bye-elections in six other states.

The meeting gathered Chief Secretaries, Chief Electoral Officers, Directors General of Police, and senior officials from these poll-bound states and their neighboring areas, in addition to heads of central enforcement agencies. Discussions centered on law enforcement, poll readiness, and curbing illegal activities, emphasizing vigilance at inter-state check posts.

The ECI urged neighboring states to support polling jurisdictions, prioritizing peaceful, intimidation-free elections. Agencies like the Indian Coast Guard and the Narcotics Control Bureau were directed to heighten surveillance and ensure stringent enforcement measures, crucial to maintaining a fair election environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

Bias in AI isn’t a flaw but a system of control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026