ECI Strategizes for Smooth Elections Across Five States and Six Bye-Election Regions
The Election Commission of India convened an inter-state meeting to ensure robust election preparedness across Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal. The meeting focused on enhancing law enforcement and coordination among state and central agencies ahead of the General and bye-elections in the year.
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The Election Commission of India (ECI), led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, convened inter-state border meetings on Tuesday to bolster election preparedness and coordination ahead of pivotal General Elections in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal, alongside crucial bye-elections in six other states.
The meeting gathered Chief Secretaries, Chief Electoral Officers, Directors General of Police, and senior officials from these poll-bound states and their neighboring areas, in addition to heads of central enforcement agencies. Discussions centered on law enforcement, poll readiness, and curbing illegal activities, emphasizing vigilance at inter-state check posts.
The ECI urged neighboring states to support polling jurisdictions, prioritizing peaceful, intimidation-free elections. Agencies like the Indian Coast Guard and the Narcotics Control Bureau were directed to heighten surveillance and ensure stringent enforcement measures, crucial to maintaining a fair election environment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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