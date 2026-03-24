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Joy Run Junior 2.0: Celebrating Fit and Fun-Filled Futures

The second edition of the Joy Run Junior 2.0 marathon, hosted by Joyville Shapoorji Housing, united over 750 young participants in Pune for a morning of fitness, community, and fun. The event featured a run, followed by a Kids Carnival filled with engaging activities, enhancing community engagement and promoting health among children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 24-03-2026 17:41 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 17:41 IST
Joy Run Junior 2.0: Celebrating Fit and Fun-Filled Futures
  • Country:
  • India

Pune, Maharashtra — Joyville Shapoorji Housing, an aspirational housing initiative by Shapoorji Pallonji, Actis, ADB, and IFC, successfully orchestrated the second edition of its popular children's marathon, Joy Run Junior 2.0, at SP Kingstown, Hadapsar Annexe.

The event, held in Pune, saw the fervent participation of over 750 children, ages 7 to 13, who filled the morning with enthusiasm and vigor. The young runners took to the track with both fervor and delight, embodying the spirit of healthy living and community involvement.

Building on the exhilaration of the race, a lively Kids Carnival unfolded, offering interactive activities such as mascot interactions, balloon shooting, and trampolines, creating a playful atmosphere for families. Joyville's initiative not only fosters fitness but also aims to build dynamic communities that inspire active, connected lifestyles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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